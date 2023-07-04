PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCQ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 58,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,594. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

