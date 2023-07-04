PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
PHK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 453,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,320. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
