PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

PHK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 453,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,320. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

