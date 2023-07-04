PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:PMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 52,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,624. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
