PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 52,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,624. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 302,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

