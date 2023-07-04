PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PNI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

