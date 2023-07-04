Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 881,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

