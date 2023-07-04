Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 32 on July 28th

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 524 ($6.65) on Tuesday. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 380.50 ($4.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 559.48 ($7.10). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £530.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.18.

In other news, insider Samir Ayub purchased 17,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($105,778.45). Company insiders own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

