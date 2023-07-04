Polymath (POLY) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $120.71 million and approximately $121,164.72 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00342641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00012759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12636974 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $34,415.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.