Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTWO remained flat at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Pono Capital Two has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

