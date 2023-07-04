PotCoin Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $352,994.76 and approximately $1,058.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00349382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003236 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,375 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

