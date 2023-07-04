Praetorian Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000. A-Mark Precious Metals comprises about 5.8% of Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Praetorian Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. 53,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.