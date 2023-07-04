Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $198.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $200.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Primerica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

