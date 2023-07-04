Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

