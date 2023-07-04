Private Ocean LLC Buys 162,267 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 473.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFAE stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

