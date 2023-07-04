Private Ocean LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,890,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,734.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

