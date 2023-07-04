Private Ocean LLC Has $25.99 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,049 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.