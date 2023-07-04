Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 157,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 83,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.