Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

