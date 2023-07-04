Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

