Private Ocean LLC Sells 382 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $697.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

