Private Ocean LLC Sells 7,576 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.