Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

PLD opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.