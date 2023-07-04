ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,780,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 42,406,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,388,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.