Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at Citigroup

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTRA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $1.22 on Friday. Proterra has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter. Proterra had a negative net margin of 130.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Proterra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Proterra by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Proterra by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Proterra by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

