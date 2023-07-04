Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In related news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby acquired 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,023.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 22,300 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,042.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,023.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,599 shares of company stock worth $318,462 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 390,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $291.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

