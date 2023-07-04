PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Barclays

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.20) to GBX 205 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 227 ($2.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 208 ($2.64) to GBX 182 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZCUY stock opened at C$4.30 on Friday. PZ Cussons has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.79.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

