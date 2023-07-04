Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 3.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.25% of Quanta Services worth $61,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.39 and a 1-year high of $197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

