Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.71. The company had a trading volume of 398,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

