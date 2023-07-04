Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $8.04 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00025764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $80.38 million and $15,538.70 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.01252686 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,826.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

