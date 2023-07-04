Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

