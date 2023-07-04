Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.63.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
