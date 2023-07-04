Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

