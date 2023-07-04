Real Estate Investors plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Real Estate Investors Price Performance
Shares of LON:RLE opened at GBX 29.68 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.17 and a beta of 0.68. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 37.94 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
