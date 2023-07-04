Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Position Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

