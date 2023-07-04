Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

Celanese (NYSE: CE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/26/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

6/26/2023 – Celanese had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/22/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

6/13/2023 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00.

5/12/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $133.00.

5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $112.00.

5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $124.00.

5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $146.00.

Celanese Stock Up 1.0 %

CE stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

