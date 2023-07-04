RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 9.5%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 216,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 116,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$118.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

