Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.5% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 536,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,968. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

