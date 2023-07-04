Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.