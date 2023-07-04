Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,041 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,472. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

