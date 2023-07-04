Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,839 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,399,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,872,531. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.