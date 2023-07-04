Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $242.55. 9,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,196. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.88.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

