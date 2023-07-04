Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,658. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

