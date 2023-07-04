Redrow (LON:RDW) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 370 ($4.70) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 643 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.50 ($6.99).

Shares of Redrow stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 447.80 ($5.68). 242,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,659. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.49). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 492.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 814.18, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($25,142.02). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

