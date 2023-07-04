Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 4th (ACGBF, ADMA, AM, APELY, AZN, CW, DNLM, DNLMY, IDCBY, IMAX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 4th:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Get Agricultural Bank of China Limited alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,300 ($16.50).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,090 ($13.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.31).

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.