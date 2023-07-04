Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.