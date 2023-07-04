Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. 1,193,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,921. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.