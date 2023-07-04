Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 70,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 906.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. 3,286,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,877. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

