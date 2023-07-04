Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.34 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after buying an additional 49,931,103 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

