Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 577,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,872. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.22.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

