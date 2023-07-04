Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.97. 1,172,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,819. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

