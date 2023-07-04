Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,588. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

