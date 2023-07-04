Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,982,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

